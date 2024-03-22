PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $829,397.79 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,087,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,093.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PowerSchool alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock remained flat at $20.91 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PowerSchool

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PowerSchool by 332.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,997 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $32,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 841.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 536.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.