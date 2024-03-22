PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Up 12.5%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 132,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 148,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of C$31.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

