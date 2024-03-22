PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.25.

Several research firms have commented on PSK. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$20.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.90.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.06. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of C$136.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9411115 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In related news, Director Glenn Mcnamara bought 12,800 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.28 per share, with a total value of C$297,999.36. In other news, Director Leanne M. Bellegarde sold 6,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.78, for a total transaction of C$171,437.00. Also, Director Glenn Mcnamara acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,999.36. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

