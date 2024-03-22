Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $52.41

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.41, but opened at $53.76. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 14,506 shares trading hands.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,037.88% and a negative return on equity of 151.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,780,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after acquiring an additional 849,362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

