Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Precigen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Precigen has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88.

Insider Transactions at Precigen

In other news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen

(Get Free Report)

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.