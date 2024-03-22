Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. The company has a market capitalization of $955.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.10. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $372.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,649,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 28.6% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 742,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after buying an additional 165,013 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after purchasing an additional 145,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 63.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 224,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

