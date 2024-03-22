Preferred Bank to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,740,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,736,000 after buying an additional 65,245 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,172,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.