Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given New $97.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Premium Brands from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

PRBZF opened at $65.90 on Monday. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.05.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

