Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$97.00 Price Target at CIBC

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PBH. TD Securities dropped their price target on Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$108.00 to C$104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$111.50.

Premium Brands stock opened at C$87.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$91.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$93.30. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$84.66 and a 1-year high of C$113.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

