PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 160.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.15.

CVE PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.30. 80,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.45.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

