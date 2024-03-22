PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) EVP Sells $21,534.03 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 441 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $21,534.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,507.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alaleh Nouri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Alaleh Nouri sold 2,749 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $128,295.83.

On Friday, February 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $734,259.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Alaleh Nouri sold 5,306 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $265,034.70.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Alaleh Nouri sold 16,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $719,520.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

PRCT opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $52.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 46.59% and a negative net margin of 77.75%. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,694 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,663,000 after acquiring an additional 260,946 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile



PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

