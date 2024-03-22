ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRQR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.20. ProQR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

