Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.32. 244,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $116.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prudential Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.