PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.06

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.06 and last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 40407 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 13,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $218,221.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,131.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 98,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,041,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $218,221.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,131.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,153 shares of company stock worth $3,312,918. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.