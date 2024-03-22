PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. 188,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,021. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.26 and a twelve month high of $117.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PHM. UBS Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

