Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Down 2.4%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $51.58. Approximately 1,013,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 5,188,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

