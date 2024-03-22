PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW) Insider David Wheeler Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW – Get Free Report) insider David Wheeler purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,223.68).

David Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 30th, David Wheeler 800,000 shares of PVW Resources stock.

PVW Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.

About PVW Resources

PVW Resources Limited, a mining and exploration company engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold and rare earth elements deposits. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.

