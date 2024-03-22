PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW) Insider David Wheeler Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

PVW Resources Limited (ASX:PVW – Get Free Report) insider David Wheeler purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,500.00 ($8,223.68).
David Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 30th, David Wheeler 800,000 shares of PVW Resources stock.
PVW Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38.
About PVW Resources
PVW Resources Limited, a mining and exploration company engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties in Western Australia. It primarily explores for gold and rare earth elements deposits. The company is based in West Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PVW Resources
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants Are An Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PVW Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVW Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.