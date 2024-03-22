Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Issued By Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.