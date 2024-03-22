Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Lifted by Analyst

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.54. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.91.

Cummins Stock Up 1.4 %

Cummins stock opened at $291.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $297.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cummins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after buying an additional 246,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

