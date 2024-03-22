Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Raised by B. Riley

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwire in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RDW. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Redwire in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Redwire Stock Performance

RDW opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Redwire has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

