Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Caleres in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Caleres’ current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Caleres’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Caleres in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caleres presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Caleres Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.99. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Caleres had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, CEO John W. Schmidt sold 25,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $980,601.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,663 shares in the company, valued at $12,993,514.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Willis Hill sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $49,615.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,002 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Further Reading

