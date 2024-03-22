Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Issued By Zacks Research

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.27.

BBY stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $103,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

