Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for WaFd in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WaFd presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Up 1.5 %

WaFd stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. WaFd has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in WaFd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. FMR LLC raised its position in WaFd by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 120,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the third quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the second quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in WaFd during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.