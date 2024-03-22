Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By Zacks Research

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. Timken has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

