Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alcoa Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.44. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.96%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

