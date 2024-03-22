Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

ENB stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after buying an additional 815,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $692,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

