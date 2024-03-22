Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $18.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,187,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $506,320,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $409,063,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.