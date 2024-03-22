Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

AIT opened at $201.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.18. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $122.24 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,072,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.