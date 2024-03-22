Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GESFree Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Guess?’s FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GES. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Guess? Stock Up 20.7 %

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. Guess? has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.06.

Guess? (NYSE:GESGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. Guess?’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guess? by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Guess? by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

