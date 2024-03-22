Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Lifted by Analyst

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.