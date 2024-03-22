QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $169.30 and last traded at $170.50. Approximately 1,030,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 9,157,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.88. The stock has a market cap of $191.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

