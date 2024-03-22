Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $22.88 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

