Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $493,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,947 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $219,202,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.43. 127,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.62. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,202 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.