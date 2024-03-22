R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.35.

Shares of RCM opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $143,959.18. Following the sale, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after buying an additional 67,485 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,017,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $105,757,000 after buying an additional 229,104 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

