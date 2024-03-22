Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.70. 21,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 34,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

About Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

