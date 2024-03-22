Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.70. 21,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 34,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources
About Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
