Raymond James Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $46.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Aritzia Stock Performance
Shares of ATZAF opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Aritzia has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.77.
Aritzia Company Profile
