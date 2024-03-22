Raymond James Boosts Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to $46.00

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAFFree Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZAF opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.98. Aritzia has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $32.77.

Aritzia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.