Raymond James Downgrades NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) to Underperform

Raymond James lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $31.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.12%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 163,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,404 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

