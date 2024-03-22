Raymond James Lowers Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AIRC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.71.

NYSE AIRC opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

