Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at TD Cowen

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $116.50 to $131.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Raymond James Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.99. 324,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,981. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $126.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

