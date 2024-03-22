RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 1,662 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,450,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $90.32 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day moving average of $127.51. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

