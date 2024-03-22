RDA Financial Network Acquires Shares of 3,425 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 50,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.98. 1,230,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,959. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.51.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

