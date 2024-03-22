RDA Financial Network Buys 496 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,933,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

