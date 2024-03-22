RDA Financial Network Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.69. 5,185,807 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

