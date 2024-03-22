RDA Financial Network Buys Shares of 9,603 Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHQ. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 177.1% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,646 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $21,337,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 349,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 201,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 762.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. 249,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,132. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.94. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.