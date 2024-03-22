RDA Financial Network Decreases Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,311,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,320,000 after buying an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

