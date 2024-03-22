RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. 235,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,194. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.16. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

