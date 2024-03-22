RDA Financial Network Has $454,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,624. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.67 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

