RDA Financial Network Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,887,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,014,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

