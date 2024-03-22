RDA Financial Network Purchases 368 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO remained flat at $50.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.