RDA Financial Network Sells 518 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 1,406,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

